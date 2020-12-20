Unemployment rate in Texas rose to 8.1 percent in November

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

Texas’ private sector added 65,800 jobs over the month, and the Texas unemployment rate for November was 8.1 percent, up from 6.9 percent in October 2020.

“November marks the seventh consecutive month of job growth in Texas, thanks to the determination of Texas businesses and job seekers to connect for valuable opportunities in Texas industries” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “As Texas businesses and job seekers adapt to changes in our economy, we can expect continued fluctuations, but TWC will continue to respond to trending needs and offer resources to workers and business that bolster the state’s economy.”

In November, the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities industry added 25,800 jobs. Leisure and Hospitality added 20,400 jobs and Construction added 7,500 jobs.

“Texas workers are innovative, determined and resilient,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC continues to encourage all Texans to utilize employment resources such as WorkInTexas.com, the Skills Enhancement Initiative and Workforce Solutions Centers across the state.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded November’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.4 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 5.6 percent. The Austin-Round Rock MSA recorded the third lowest rate of 5.9 percent.

“The number of private sector jobs added over the month demonstrates the fact that our Texas employers are still continuing to safely open their doors and take care of business,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “As 2020 comes to a close, my office will continue to serve as a frontline resource for our Texas employers ensuring our state and TWC services are available. Thank you to our Texas employers for your hard work and commitment throughout this past year. Let’s continue to make progress in 2021!”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for December is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(News release from the Texas Workforce Commission)