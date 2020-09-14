Unknown injuries after Greyhound bus crash between Lubbock and Wichita Falls

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Multiple first responder units were on the scene of a crash involving a Greyhound bus and a pick-up truck at U.S. 277 and U.S 183 in Baylor County, Texas on Monday.

According to TexomasHomepage.com, the Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Seymour-Baylor County EMS, the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol and Air Evac responded to the scene of a Greyhound bus turned on its side.

Injuries had not yet been reported, according to TexomasHomepage.com.

According to the Greyhound Bus website, there was one bus en route from Denver, Colorado to Dallas that was in the area of Baylor County as of 1:55 p.m. The last recorded stop for the bus was in Lubbock, where it departed at 11:05 a.m.