DALLAS (KDAF) — Buc-ee’s is unofficially international! Well, technically
An off-brand version is opening as a supermercado in Mexico. Local, Ramon Montelongo is the alleged owner of the mercado, and was excited to share the news with his followers on Facebook:
The business will be located in Matamoros Tamaulipas and will likely sell grocery items and international beers, Montelongo told culture magazine MySA.
Buc-ee’s does have other locations outside the Lone Star State. You can find locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.