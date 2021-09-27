UPDATE: Belton shooting victim dies, suspect and vehicle still sought by police

BELTON, Texas – UPDATE: The man shot while driving on southbound Interstate 35 on September 13 has succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Antonio Alvidrez, from Euless, Texas. On the morning of September 13, a motorist called 9-1-1 and described seeing multiple shots fired at the car – which then went off the road near the bridge over the Lampasas River.

First responders found a seriously-wounded Alvidrez still in the car, which was a white Chevy Trailblazer. He was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he later died.

Belton Police continue to investigate this shooting, and have asked assistance from the public to identify a suspect and the suspect’s car. You can call 254-933-5840, or text “tips” to 254-217-6764 with any information.

Below is the original text from this story:

Belton Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Officers say it happened around 8:32 p.m. near the bridge over the Lampasas River.

A motorist told them a person in one car fired several times at a white Chevy Trailblazer. The SUV then went off the road.

When First Responders got there, they found the driver, who was injured in the shooting. A helicopter took the victim to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. There is no word at this time about the person’s condition.

The car has several bullet holes in it.

Police say they do not know what sparked the shooting or the identity of the shooter. If you know anything about the shooting, please call Belton Police at 254-933-5840.

Source: City of Belton