UPDATE: Dad charged with murder of missing boy’s mother, Amber Alert still in place

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- Police have issued an arrest warrant for the father of the 3-year-old boy who went missing after his mother was murdered. The Roswell Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico on Tuesday.

RPD reports that the child was last seen on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at a residence located on the 600 block of East Forest in southeast Roswell. Osiel is a Hispanic male that’s 2-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 40-pounds.

It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing. Authorities believe Osiel is in the company of his father, 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira who is 5-foot-8 and is 150-pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Rico-Ruvira is believed to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise license plate MNF231.

According to police, they are also investigating a homicide. RPD reports they found a deceased woman in a home who was later identified as 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday night for Rico-Ruvira who is believed to have killed the mother and taken the child.

Police say the Sanchez was initially discovered by family members and is the mother of the missing 3-year-old. Osiel is also believed to be in danger if not located.

Maroon GMC Yukon SUV (courtesy NMSP)

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-457-3463.