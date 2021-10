BELTON, Texas – The Belton Police Department needs your help to identify a person and vehicle of interest from a hit-and-run accident.





(Courtesy: Belton PD)

A deputy was injured outside of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton on September 30. If you recognize the person or vehicle of interest in the pictures above, you can contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6764.

Source: Belton Police Department