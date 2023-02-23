ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said a man found dead early Thursday morning died after he jumped from a dumpster. Griffis said the man was inside the dumpster when a sanitation worker arrived to empty the bin; just before the dumpster was set to be unloaded into the garbage truck, the victim jumped and landed headfirst on the pavement, security video showed.

Griffis said ECSO has a possible identification that will be confirmed at autopsy. The man has been described as a transient in his mid-twenties.

