US Border Patrol agent fatally shoots man crossing border

HIDALGO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man trying to cross the border into the United States in Hidalgo, Texas.

The agency says in a news release that the agent was investigating reports of people entering the U.S. illegally near the Hidalgo Port of Entry, about 230 miles south of San Antonio, and was trying to arrest the man when the agent opened fire Friday morning.

The agency says the man died later at a hospital.

No names were immediately released.