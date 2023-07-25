ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Monday, an officer-involved shooting involving the United States Marshals Service occurred after a man from Albuquerque cut off his ankle monitor, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Police.

Around 2:00 p.m., US Marshals were searching for 29-year-old James Rivera of Albuquerque who had a lengthy criminal history, the press release said. Authorities found Rivera at an apartment complex at 1400 Pennsylvania Street and made contact.

Rivera then fired a handgun at the officers leading one officer to return fire “at least once striking Rivera,” the press release continued.

The US Marshals immediately rendered aid to Rivera by applying a tourniquet, according to the press release. He was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

No Marshals were injured during the incident. The FBI will charge Rivera for the shooting, said the press release.

The incident remained under investigation by the NMSP.

Further questions about the incident can be directed to the United States Marshals Service, the press release said.