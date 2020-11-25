US temporarily closes detention facility at Texas border

by: The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol is temporarily closing a converted warehouse used to detain immigrants in South Texas for renovation.

The McAllen facility garnered international attention when images emerged of children separated from their parents detained in chain-link cages inside.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that the facility, known as the central processing center, will reopen in 2022 with a smaller capacity and “modern detention areas.”

It will also have a recreation area for children.

The Border Patrol says it is using funds from Congress to renovate the facility.

The renovation was first reported by The Washington Post.

