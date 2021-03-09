USACE officials caution pet owners about recreation at Central Texas lake

BELTON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from U.S. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials at Belton Lake have recently learned about reports that dogs have died after being on USACE property in Morgan’s Point. Local USACE personnel conducted a site visit to visually assess the water and adjacent shoreline. The lake water appeared normal with no visual indication of a harmful algae bloom and nothing unusual was observed on the adjacent shoreline and land.

USACE Belton Lake staff members are coordinating with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials along with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for assistance with water sampling, testing and analysis to determine if there is an environmental cause. Until these incidents are better understood, the USACE cautions adjacent landowners and visitors allowing pets to run loose on Government property. Per Title 36 Section 327.11(a) pets are required to be kept on a leash, six feet or less in length, while on Government property. USACE also advises that people restrict their dogs or other pets from drinking or entering the lake until further investigation is done.

Additional concerns or questions may be addressed by calling the Belton Lake office at 254-939-2461.

