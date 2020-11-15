USGS: 3.5 magnitude earthquake reported north of Snyder late Saturday evening

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake occurred late Saturday evening north of Snyder.

The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale and occurred at 10:27 PM CST.

The epicenter was located east of State Highway 208 in north-central Scurry County, about 13.3 miles north of Snyder.

According to USGS reports, the earthquake was felt throughout Scurry County including in Snyder.

No damage has been reported so far with the earthquake.

