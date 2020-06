MIDLAND and ODESSA, Texas — An earthquake was reported Monday morning between Midland and Odessa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred around 5:45 AM CDT and was rated 3.2 on the Richter scale.

USGS data showed the epicenter was along the Ector and Midland County line, about 10 miles northeast of Odessa and about 12 miles west of Midland.

The earthquake was felt in several counties around the Midland-Odessa area.

(YourBasin.com helped contribute this report)