REEEVES COUNTY, Texas — A moderate earthquake struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 3:32:44 PM CST in Reeves County and registered at 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

The epicenter was located 24.6 miles west-southwest of Mentone, Texas and 56.3 miles south-southwest of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

The USGS received reports of the earthquake being felt all across West Texas, along with eastern and southern New Mexico.

EverythingLubbock.com received multiple reports of the earthquake being felt in Lubbock.

Several smaller earthquakes also followed the larger earthquake on Wednesday in the same general area, USGS data showed.

According to historical data from EarthquakeTrack.com, Wednesday’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake will go down as the third strongest recorded in the state.

The strongest earthquake ever reported in Texas occurred on August 16, 1931 near Valentine. It measured 6.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

