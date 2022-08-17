SCURRY and FISHER COUNTY, Texas — Two earthquakes were reported in a 24 hour period across portions of the northeastern Permian Basin and the western Big County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first earthquake occurred Tuesday at 7:42 PM CDT in Scurry County.

It measured as a 3.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale, with the epicenter located 15.2 miles east-northeast of Snyder and 10.8 miles north-northeast of Hermleigh.

The second earthquake occurred Wednesday at 6:19 AM CDT in Fisher County.

It measured as a 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale, with an epicenter 16.1 miles east-northeast of Snyder and 11.5 miles northeast of Hermleigh.

No damage was reported from the earthquakes.