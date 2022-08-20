SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A small earthquake was reported early Saturday morning in northern Scurry County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 4:44 AM CDT and registered at 2.8 magnitude on the Richer Scale.

The epicenter was 8.5 miles north-northwest of Snyder and 73.2 miles southeast of Lubbock.



No damage was reported from the earthquake.

USGS reported six other small earthquakes occurred earlier this week in the Scurry-Fisher County area.

Small earthquakes in this region are not uncommon. Most are attributed to hydraulic fracking of oil and gas in the region.