SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A small earthquake was reported Sunday morning in northern Scurry County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 8:45 AM CDT and registered at 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

The epicenter was 8.5 miles north of Snyder and 73.8 miles southeast of Lubbock.



No damage was reported from the earthquake.

Sunday’s earthquake occurred just east of 2.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Saturday morning.

USGS data showed at total of eight small earthquakes have occurred in the Scurry-Fisher County area since Monday, August 15. These have ranged from 2.1 to 3.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

Small earthquakes in this region are not uncommon. Most are attributed to hydraulic fracking of oil and gas in the region.