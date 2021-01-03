USPS reports spate of armed mail thefts in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico are investigating a spate of recent armed mail robberies in the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas.

U.S. Postal Inspector Brook Robinson tells KOB-TV in Albuquerque that officials usually investigate mail and parcel thefts during the holidays, but that armed robberies are unusual.

He says robbers could face 25 years in prison if they’re caught.

Robinson says agents are investigating eight cases since mid-October, including one last week and three in November in northeast Albuquerque.

In Santa Fe, a letter carrier reported a robbery in late November.