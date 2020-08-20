UT Arlington “shelter in place” order lifted, all clear given

ARLINGTON, Texas — Campus police with the University of Texas at Arlington issued an order to shelter in place Thursday afternoon. An all-clear was announced shortly before 4:00 pm.

Police said a 13-year-old was seen carrying a rifle toward the university.

At first, police said on Twitter “Subject not located yet, UTA PD still in area. Continue to shelter in place and await further information.”

Later, campus police said, “ALL CLEAR. After investigation, UTA PD determined no indication of suspect on UTA campus. Please resume normal operations.”