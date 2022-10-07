UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde CISD announced Friday the suspension of its entire school district police department.

“The District remains committed to resolving issues with verifiable evidence,” Uvalde CISD said. “Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.”

The department remained under investigation Friday by the Texas Police Chiefs Association and a private firm at the request of the district. In late August, the school board voted to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who had been placed on administrative leave June 22.

“The results of this review will guide the rebuilding of the department and the hiring of a new Chief of Police,” the district said. “We expect to have a report later this month.”

The department came under scrutiny following the May 24 deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary which took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. There was criticism that law enforcement, including the Uvalde CISD Police Department, failed to act quickly or appropriately during the emergency.

A report Thursday from KXAN said an officer was terminated after she was recently hired. She was under investigation for her role in the response to the shooting while employed with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

KXAN discovered records showing the district knew she was under investigation at the time she was hired.

“As a result of the recent developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave,” the district said Friday. Mueller was listed on the school system’s website as the Director of Student Services.