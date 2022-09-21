VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Valley Mills Police officer has been nominated for a prestigious global award!

The department said on social media that Officer Jordan Williams has been nominated for the First Responder International Anti-Slavery and Anti-Human Trafficking Award. This nomination was entered by Assistant Professor Colleen B. Kelly, who is on the Conference and Awards Committee for the International Anti-Slavery Commission in Sydney, Australia.

Williams is being recognized for saving the lives of nine people believed to be human trafficking victims. He discovered them after stopping a Honda Pilot in the 200 block of Avenue C for a defective headlight near the Out of Town Ball Fields. Williams says there were ten people crammed into the vehicle.

In addition, you can show your support for Officer Williams by voting for him to get the award. You can also attend the award ceremony and see how people like him are changing the world for trafficked victims. You can cast your vote here and get tickets to the event here. The ceremony will take place on October 31 at the Las Vegas City Hall from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. PST.

