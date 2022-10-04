FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – A new documentary based on the life and death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén will be released by Netflix later this fall.

According to Netflix, I Am Vanessa Guillén is directed by Christy Wegener and produced by Wegener, Isabel Castro, Lindsey Cordero and Armando Croda. The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Guillén always dreamed of joining the military, but once she was stationed at Fort Hood, everything shattered: In 2020, after telling her mother she was being sexually harassed on base, Guillén was murdered by a fellow soldier. Her story sparked an international movement of assault victims demanding justice, and this bracing, candid film follows her family’s fight for historic military reform, a journey that takes them all the way to the Oval Office.”

I Am Vanessa Guillén will be released on Netflix on November 17, and is a Story Syndicate production.

Friday, September 30 would have marked Vanessa’s 23rd birthday.