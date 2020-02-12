Vehicle hits firefighter responding to crash in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A firefighter was hit Wednesday morning while responding to a crash on Transmountain Road, and EPPD has reported the driver who struck the firefighter fled the scene.

The El Paso Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Rick Carson says one of his firefighters was hit by a hit and run driver and was taken to UMC.

The Firefighter is said to be in stable condition and being moved to ICU.

Carson says everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings and drive slow especially when there is snow and low visibility like there was on Transmountain Wednesday morning.

It’s a big responsibility to make sure they are safe and I’m sure the captain this morning was feeling terrible wondering what he could have done differently to avoid it,” said Rick Carson Deputy Chief for the El Paso Fire Department. “But you know the Dispatch tones go off we go out to the emergency and we try to take care of the citizens and the people in our area.”

Carson says firefighters take courses on highway safety and use their lights and vehicles to warn people that they are working at a scene. Saying everyone needs to be aware and look out for first responders.

We’ll continue to follow this story for developments.