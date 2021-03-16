Vehicle registration waiver ends April 14, TxDMV urges people to renew before then

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — It’s time to get your vehicle’s registration renewed, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles says.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements expires at 11:59 p.m. April 14, and TxDMV doesn’t want you to wait until the last minute to take care of it.

There are three options to renew registration TxDMV said.

Online at TxDMV.com or www.Texas.gov is the quickest and easiest way, TxDMV said, and you can save $1 on fees. It’s available for up to nine months past your expiration date.

By mailing the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county's tax assessor-collector

In-person at your county's tax assessor-collector office. Contact your county tax office for hours and locations. It's possible you can renew in-person at certain grocery stores, as well.

Before renewing registration, vehicles need to pass an inspection. Folks can visit a state inspection site of their choosing to get that taken care of.

The expiring waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration

Vehicle registration renewal

Vehicle tilting

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

