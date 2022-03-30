BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — Two men have been arrested after police say they were driving stolen vehicles on Tuesday.

According to a release, Brownsville police received a call about two men trying to enter two Ford F150 trucks around 11:43 a.m. on Tuesday at a parking garage on East Washington Street.

Police search a parking garage for stolen vehicles (photo: Brownsville PD)

Both men entered the vehicles and attempted to exit the parking garage, but did not have money to pay for the parking fee. Police made contact with the men at this time.

During the investigation, Brownsville police learned the trucks were stolen from Houston. Police then took the two men into custody.

Gilbert Bocanegra, 21, and Hector Miguel Mercado-Felix, 20, were arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle.

Brownsville police are searching the parking garage for additional stolen vehicles. So far, three Ford F150s have been recovered with key fobs, according to police.