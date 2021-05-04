Veteran NASA Astronaut Jeff Williams talks about the future of space travel, Mars, and a Woman on the Moon

HOUSTON (KIAH) — When NASA Astronaut Jeff Williams looks up at the sky, he sees more than just bright stars, he sees his incredible past. He is one of less than 250 people on the planet, that have been to the International Space Station. He has been more than once and is no stranger to accomplishing remarkable things.

He’s a retired U.S. Army Veteran Officer, he trained as a test pilot, and even served as commander of the NEEMO 3 mission aboard the Aquarius underwater laboratory, both living and working underwater for six days. With NASA, he has also been on numerous missions and spent hundreds of days in outer space.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down to talk with Jeff Williams. In part one of her interview they talk about so many new projects and plans being made for NASA. They talk about what it’s like seeing everything that’s happening with NASA. The Mars Rover Perseverance and Ingenuity Helicopter, and partnerships with Space X taking new Astronauts to the International Space Station, and more, keep NASA moving to the next frontier.

In Part two, Williams shares what he thinks this all means for NASA and the world.

(Information from CW39.com)