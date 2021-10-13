‘Vets Fest’ honors and supports local veterans

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – As a way to honor local veterans, the McLennan County Veterans Association held Vets Fest on Wednesday.

All proceeds raised are going towards veterans’ events in the community – such as the Memorial Day ceremony, Veterans Day Parade and Flag Retirement ceremony.

President Lloyd Coffman says the funds also go towards the vehicles and insurance.

“You know, you hear pay it forward, or pay it back. However, you want to do it. It’s our way of honoring veterans and what they’ve done. That’s what we should be doing. And if we are not doing it, we are not helping our veterans out at all.”

They expect to raise close to $1,500 during Vets Fest.