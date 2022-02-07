SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police say the victim of a shooting on Sunday morning, February 6th was shot multiple times “below his waist”.

According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department this afternoon, Monday, February 7, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of TLCA Way shortly after midnight in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived on the scene they found out the victim had left in an attempt to drive himself to the hospital.

Police say they were able to make contact with the victim and provide first aid until medics with the San Angelo Fire Department arrived and transported him to Shannon Medical Center. According to police, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Following an investigation by SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, police learned the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the street between a group of four Hispanic men and another group of men.

Police say one of the Hispanic men shot the victim multiple times “below the waist” during the fight. Afterward, the group of Hispanic men got into a vehicle and left the scene.

The San Angelo Police Department is asking for anyone with information about the incident or suspects to contact the Desk Duty Officer at (325) 481-4315, Non-Emergency Dispatch at (325) 657-4315, or the P3 Crime Stoppers app to remain anonymous while giving information.