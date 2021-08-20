Victims identified in Mockingbird Road shooting

BRYAN, Texas – The victims in the Mockingbird Road shooting have been identified.

Bryan Police officers were dispatched to the area of 1600 Mockingbird Road earlier this week for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The two victims have been identified as 20-year-old Wilbert Cruz, of College Station, and 18-year-old Jace Harris, of Bryan.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Bryan Police Department