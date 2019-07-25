VIDEO: Firetruck catches on fire in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas – A firetruck caught fire in Abilene Thursday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews from Abilene and the surrounding areas were at the scene of the fire on FM 600 at FM 3034.

Viewer-submitted video showed a Snyder Volunteer Fire Department truck fully engulfed in flames.

No word if anyone has been injured, but police scanner traffic indicated the a grass fire might have spread to the fire truck.

This fire was threatening some mobile homes with large gas tanks, according to the scanner traffic.

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department made a statement on Facebook, saying:

Most everybody knows by now, but Snyder’s newest fire engine was destroyed this afternoon in a fire in Abilene. The unit had been taken to the truck chassis manufacturer for warranty work, and apparently while on a test drive by a mechanic, a tire caught fire from an as yet to be determined cause, and the vehicle sustained extensive damage. No fire department personnel were on board when the fire broke out, and it is not believed that anyone was injured.

The unit, a 2019 Ferrara 1250gpm Class-A Pumper was put on the line June 19th of this year, replacing a 1993 KME pumper. The cost of the unit was $ 347,592.00

No results of any investigation(s) have been released. Snyder Fire Officials are working to begin the process of securing a replacement vehicle.

