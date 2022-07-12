HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – On the Fourth of July, a Hobbs mom went through every parent’s nightmare – her two young children were stuck inside a stolen vehicle as the thief led police all across town. She told police that she was just about to get back in her car at the Allsup’s on Dal Paso and Navajo when a woman hopped in the driver’s seat.

Nearby surveillance video shows that mother clinging to the hood as the SUV sped through a nearby intersection shortly before the driver shook her loose. Police continued to chase the car all over town. They learned that the six-year-old girl had been dropped off on Apache Street where they found her with a neighbor. The 11-month-old was still in the vehicle.

Eventually, an officer found the car abandoned in an alley with the child inside and the suspect hiding in a backyard. Officers tackled the woman, who was later identified as 20-year-old Regina Castillo, and took her into custody.

Castillo’s charges include child abuse, auto theft, and fleeing from police. The 20-year-old has a history of arrests for stolen cars, DWI, and assaulting an officer. Prosecutors are pushing to keep her in jail until trial.