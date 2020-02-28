Video included, Dallas defendant dragged out of a courtroom after outburst

DALLAS — On Friday, video from a Dallas courtroom showed a man being dragged out after an outburst during sentencing for his role in the kidnapping and killing of a 13-year-old girl.

Desmond Jones was found guilty of organized criminal activity for the 2017 kidnapping and murder of Shavon Randle. Four men face charges in connection to her death.

According to KXAS, authorities believe the incident was retaliation for a drug deal turned robbery.

Video by KXAS showed Jones trading harsh words with someone in the gallery. Eventually, judge ordered the other person out of the courtroom and yelled for Jones to sit down.

Moments later, Jones was taken into custody and carried out of the courtroom by several deputies after another outburst. He was taken to a holding cell where he could watch the rest of the sentencing phase.

Jones was sentenced to 99 years in prison, according to KXAS.

KXAS contributed to this article.