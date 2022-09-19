EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Employees from a car dealership in east El Paso had a morning to remember. A man driving an SUV, drove frantically in the parking lot crashing into multiple vehicles.

Courtesy: @Oscaarthebuilder

El Paso Police department responded to the incident at the Viva Nissan dealership on the 1300 block of Zaragoza.

The driver rammed the large vehicle into the sales lot hitting new vehicles and crashing into the curb.

From a viral video, it can be seen EPPD placing the driver under arrest and was later transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Courtesy: Julie N Hassan

It is unclear what triggered this incident. It is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information.

Courtesy: Julie N Hassan

