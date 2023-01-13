ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows a customer shooting up an Albuquerque nightclub. In the footage, he is seen being disarmed by other bar-goers but then showing back up with an even higher-powered weapon.

The shooting happened on September 1, 2022, in the northwest area of Albuquerque.

From the bar’s surveillance video, three women can be seen brawling. The shooter, who police identified as Oscar Valdez, fired shots in the air. A bar-goer steps in and gets pistol-whipped.

The man and the gunman were shot in the arm in the process, and within moments, the DJ is wrestling the gun away from the shooter.

The DJ then follows the shooter to the parking lot, where the shooter tries to run him over. Then the gunman is seen pulling a shotgun from his SUV and unloading it on the nightclub.

Around 30 minutes later, the DJ described what happened to police.

Valdez is being held behind bars until trial, which is scheduled for July.