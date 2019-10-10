Video shows teen pretending to be a police deputy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police lapel video shows a teenager making a traffic stop while pretending he’s a deputy. When Albuquerque police happened to show up, the recent high school grad tried to keep up the act, but police weren’t buying it for a second.

Last month, an Albuquerque police officer just happened to spot a scene along Fourth Street just off I-40. Brenden Wysynski , 18, was driving his own car when he says he pulled over a speeder.

He told the officer he was a deputy who was out of uniform and off the clock. He tried to keep up the act for more than five minutes, but in the back of a patrol car, the truth came out.

“I’m just going to be straight up honest with you. I’m not a cop,” Wysynski said.

Then came the sob stories. He told police his wife was 36 weeks pregnant. He also told officers that he worked for a security company but that he wasn’t happy. One officer advised him that breaking the law wouldn’t help his career change.

Before Wysynski admitted he bought the badge online, he tried to tell police that it belonged to his father, a Bernalillo County deputy killed in the line of duty. Police quickly figured out it was all a lie.