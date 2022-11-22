MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – On Monday, a KXAN viewer captured drone footage of a derailed freight train on a track near Parmer Lane and State Highway 130 in Manor.

The viewer said the initial derailment occurred Sunday at about 10:30 p.m.

“The sound was incredibly loud and could be compared to an aircraft about to crash into the house!” the viewer said.

As of 12:20 p.m., the viewer said the train was still derailed off the tracks.

The Manor Police Department said it did not respond to the derailment, and the Austin Police Department said it did not have any records of the incident.

While the train was on a CapMetro track, the train itself did not belong to CapMetro.

KXAN reached out to CapMetro for a statement about the incident. This story will be updated if any additional information is received.