Video tribute and photos from Concho County Deputy Sgt. Jones’ funeral service

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Funeral services for slain Concho County Deputy Sgt. Stephen Jones were held on May 19, 2021 at PaulAnn Church in San Angelo.

Hundreds of family members, friends, Law Enforcement Officers from various agencies, and fire and EMS personnel attended.

The furthest agency in attendance was the New York Police Department.

NYPD Sgt. Elliot Zinstein says, he and many other officers are part of an organization called Brotherhood for the Fallen.

“We go to every single line of duty funeral in the United States,” Sgt. Zinstein said.

The service included a eulogy, specially selected songs performed by a family friend, and messages from Sgt. Jones’ friends and relatives.

Outside, ceremonial Police Honors were conducted including a 21 Gun Salute, folding and presenting of the flag, and the playing of Taps.

Officers from the Austin Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit were also involved in the ceremony, providing the symbolic riderless horse. The bagpipe and drum band is also part of APD and traveled to San Angelo to take part in the service.

Below is the video of the final call to Sgt. Jones from Concho County Dispatch.