AUSTIN (Nexstar) — It’s the highest court in Texas, but there’s been little talk about the justices’ races for the Texas Supreme Court this November.

The state Supreme Court hears cases ranging from consumers against businesses, civil rights and government law to controversial topics like abortion and immigration.

In fact, a case concerning abortion is going before the Texas Supreme Court for oral arguments: Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity vs. Right to Life East Texas. This order was released Friday.

The Supreme Court justices have the power to decide the fate of cases like these.

There are nine places for Texas Supreme Court justices. Three are up for election this November. The League of Women Voters broke down who is running in its October voter guide.

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington.