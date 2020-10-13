FORT BEND COUNTY (CW39) Many are sounding off online about voting machines down in Fort Bend County.

County Judge KP George expressed is “extreme disappointment” via Twitter.

I am extremely disappointed with the technical glitches that riddled Fort Bend County Election machines this morning. Those who are responsible will be held accountable. In an era voter where suppression is real, I will authorize a full investigation and call for accountability. pic.twitter.com/ZD5Hf2y37D — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) October 13, 2020

Folks in the area are also coming up with conclusions of their own about the matter.

The entire system is down across all of Fort Bend County, Texas. 🤬 #VoterSuppression pic.twitter.com/rhSgpP8TcD — Jackie Carpenter  (@jackieesquire) October 13, 2020

Can you say voter suppression??



Fort Bend County has a county wide “technical issues” that stopped voting at 8am before it even started… pic.twitter.com/IDg6CUEaIC — jc (@therealmccoyj98) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile, as word spreads about the machines’ down, lines are longer than usual.

Shared from a friend, the line to vote this morning at my son's high school in Fort Bend County. pic.twitter.com/sw1mmhfuzC — Brian Chovanec (@Brian_Chovanec) October 13, 2020

The topic is rending online at this hour.