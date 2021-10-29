Waco ISD Board approves new building concept for G. W. Carver Middle School

WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District Board has approved the new concept designs for a new G. W. Carver Middle School building.

G.W. Carver caught fire on July 27, which gutted the majority of the building and made it impossible for staff and students to return for the beginning of the fall semester. Many speculated the school would not be rebuilt – but this is not the case.

“We turned our attention to rebuilding Carver,” says Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon. “So we’ve been working with our insurance providers to get an estimate on that, and we’ve been working with our architects on the design of a new G. W. Carver Middle School.”

The new building proposed is what you are seeing in the video above. It will be built where the old G.W. Carver stood, and will be an updated campus.

“It was an older building built in 1956, had a lot of needs, mechanical systems, and such,” Dr. Kincannon says. “It didn’t have a fire suppression system. It didn’t have modern security systems. So we’re excited about the opportunity. Should voters approve the bond election on Tuesday.”

The Board met with Carver staff and alumni to talk about what pieces of history should be displayed in the new school.

“Really, just talked about those special moments that they remember, and what should we capture in a new facility to honor the legacy of G.W. Carver Middle School,” Dr. Kincannon said.

If all goes according to plan, construction on the new G. W. Carver Middle School would start in February of next year, and they are slotted to start school at the new building in fall of 2023.