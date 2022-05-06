Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District was joined Friday by many from the community, along with past and present students, in celebrating the groundbreaking for the new G.W. Carver campus.

This project to replace the school which burned down in July 2021, and is part of the voter-approved $355 million bond issue.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon says the new building will provide modern-day learning for students while keeping history alive.

“We have representatives from the Classes of 1957 through 1970, when G.W. Carver included high school students,” Kincannon said the day before the event.

School officials are hopeful the new school will be ready to open with the beginning of the fall 2023 term. The new school will be built at 1601 J.J. Flewellen Road – at the same location the former school used to sit.