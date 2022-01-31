WACO, Texas – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the disappearance of a Waco man.

John Walter Mauhar, 50, is 6’0″ tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was described with brown eyes, balding brown hair and a beard.

Authorities said Mauhar checked into the Little Rocky Lodge in Laguna Park on January 28, and last made contact by text message Friday night.

Friends were concerned after failed attempts to reach his phone, and contacted the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

John Walter Mauhar. (Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigating officers found his room unoccupied – however, his car, phone and personal belongings were in the room.

Mauhar suffers from medical conditions, and can become disoriented at times due to his treatments and medications.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.

(KWKT contributed to this report.)