Waco man sentenced for possessing over nine gallons of liquid methamphetamine base

WACO – A Waco man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for attempting to manufacture

methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on September 30, 2020, 41-year-old Joshua David Villalobos was seen

draining liquid methamphetamine from a trailer parked in an alleyway behind Proctor Avenue in Waco.

Over nine gallons of liquid methamphetamine base was recovered from the trailer. This was enough to produce an estimated 80 pounds of methamphetamine powder.

On May 18, 2021, Villalobos pleaded guilty to attempting to manufacture methamphetamine. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest on October 6, 2020. U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and Waco Police Chief Sheryl D. Victorian made this announcement.

The Waco Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit investigated the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Smith-Burris prosecuted the case.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice