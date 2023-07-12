WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 43-year-old Waco man, Delano Kelly, is charged with doing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to Waco businesses.

“4th of July weekend, and got a call from Waco PD that a man just went from business to business to business busting out windowpanes,” says Sironia co-owner Holly Harris.

Police say Sunday night on July 2nd around 7:30pm Kelly picked up rocks and threw them at business windows along the 1500 Block of Austin Avenue as well as the 2,000 block of LaSalle and the 100 Block of South 12th Street.

Harris says, “It’s going to cost us about $5,000. So, it’s a huge hassle and it’s dangerous and all the things he was just angry at the world and throwing rocks at all the windows.”

Businesses like Sironia, the Waco Birthing Center and Lane’s were all affected.

“This is a really strong community. We’re very supportive of each other in this community. We’ve been here for over seven years, and we see a lot of pregnant moms,” says Mike Keep co-owner of the Waco Birthing Center.

Safety is key for all businesses but especially the Waco Birthing Center, which aims to create a comfortable environment for moms and babies.

“No one was injured. And we I believe that there was no items particularly stolen…as far as the businesses go, usually the business is vandalized in some way. The business will take that through insurance,” says Waco PD Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley.

Police tracked down and arrested Kelly on Tuesday, he remains in the McLennan County jail on two felony and three misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief.