AUSTIN/WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco resident has hit the jackpot!

The Texas Lottery says the local resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in its Million Dollar Loteria game. The ticket was purchased at the Bellmead Grocery Mart, located at 1902 Old Dallas Road. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This was the fourth of ten top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $378.2 million in total prizes. The Texas Lottery says the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.29, including break-even prizes.

The Texas Lottery has generated $37.9 billion in revenue for the Lone Star State, and has distributed $83 billion in prizes to lottery players. The Lottery has contributed $31.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund since 1997, which supports public education in Texas.