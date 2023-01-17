FILE – Drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new study published Monday ranked the Lone Star State among the best states in the US to drive in.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, ranked Texas at No. 7 overall.

WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across four key dimensions: cost of ownership & maintenance, traffic & infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles & maintenance.

Breaking down each of those key dimensions, Texas ranked No. 20 for cost of ownership & maintenance, No. 40 for traffic & infrastructure, No. 14 on safety and No. 4 in access to vehicles and maintenance.

Iowa ranked first and Hawaii ranked last in the WalletHub survey.

Click here to read the full study and to see where other state ranks.