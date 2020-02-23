Wanted Fort Carson soldier arrested in Texas, facing attempted murder charge in Colorado

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KXRM) – Fountain Police say Stephen Cruz Sandoval was located by authorities and arrested in Borger, Texas early Sunday morning.

Sandoval is facing several charges including attempted second degree murder, menacing, and endangerment.

Police say 17-year-old Keloe Roxie-Malia Tata has been found safe and unharmed.

Sandoval is being held in the Hutchinson County Jail awaiting extradition to Colorado.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KXRM) – Fountain Police are looking for an active duty Fort Carson soldier who took off with a teenager after police say he shot a man.

Police say around 8:45 p.m. at 7055 Alegre Circle, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Stephen Cruz Sandoval.

He is described as a white male, 5’9”, 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. There is currently a warrant for his arrest on felony level charges.

Police say Sandoval should be considered armed and dangerous.

During the investigation, Police say Sandoval fled the area with 17-year-old Keloe Roxie-Malia Tata. She is to be considered missing/endangered.

Tata is described as a white female, 5’3”, 115 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are believed to be traveling in a 2015 Blue Hyundai Genesis, with Colorado license plate ACV-I84.

Fountain Police Department’s investigations division has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

(Information from FOX21News.com)