EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke holding press conference in El Paso address Governor Greg Abbott’s recent decisions on border security and the impact on trade and the supply chain.
O’Rourke, speaking at the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso, addressed Gov. Abbott’s recent orders to expand DPS inspections of tractor-trailers crossing the international bridges along the Texas-Mexico border.
- In the sex predator hunt, law enforcement experts urge private citizens use caution
- NYC police arrest man suspected of setting fire to LGBTQ bar after dumping gasoline on floor
- Las Vegas tourist alleged sexually assaulted woman, tore off part of her ear, police say
- ‘Do not buy that house before talking to me,’ sign in Virginia reads
- Gov. Abbott to meet with Tamaulipas governor over inspections at border
- Parent dressed as Easter Bunny handed out condoms at Texas elementary school, district says
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.