WATCH: Blue Origin to launch capsule from West Texas site Wednesday

VAN HORN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Blue Origin is set to launch a capsule from its West Texas location Wednesday morning.

The NS-15 mission will serve as a rehearsal for future customer flights, according to the company.

During the mission, personnel will stand in as astronauts, conduct pre-launch checks and then exit the vessel, a release reads. The pre-flight rehearsals were completed and the crew was awaiting launch.

Once the capsule has launched and landed, personnel will return and rehearse hatch opening and exiting, the company says.

(Information from YourBasin.com)