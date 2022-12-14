CLOVIS, New Mexico – On December 13 at 1:46 p.m., a man and woman told Clovis police that while sitting parked in front of their home, their car was “shot multiple times.”

The Clovis Police Department was able to obtain security video and found that three men were in the suspected vehicle.

Officers who responded to the home in the 500 block of West 17th Street and found 17 spent casings on the road. Neither the man nor the woman were injured.

Anyone with information on the incident or whereabouts of the vehicle, were asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.